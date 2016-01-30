Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
Jan 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Zebre 12 Munster 16 Connacht 30 Scarlets 17 Benetton Treviso 13 Ulster 32 Cardiff Blues 10 Edinburgh Rugby 3 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Scarlets 13 9 0 4 281 237 4 40 2. Connacht 13 8 0 5 285 239 8 40 3. Leinster 12 9 0 3 232 147 3 39 4. Edinburgh Rugby 13 8 0 5 220 173 5 37 5. Ulster 12 7 0 5 235 152 9 37 6. Munster 12 8 0 4 216 229 4 36 7. Ospreys 12 6 0 6 229 228 4 28 8. Cardiff Blues 12 5 0 7 282 271 7 27 9. Glasgow Warriors 10 5 0 5 212 201 7 27 10. Newport Gwent Dragons 12 4 0 8 195 235 4 20 11. Zebre 12 4 0 8 176 298 1 17 12. Benetton Treviso 13 0 0 13 185 338 7 7 SUNDAY, JANUARY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Ospreys v Glasgow Warriors (1430) Swansea
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.