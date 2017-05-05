May 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Hurricanes (New Zealand) 41 Stormers (South Africa) 22 Cheetahs (South Africa) 41 Highlanders (New Zealand) 45 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 9 0 343 171 5 41 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 9 8 0 410 174 6 38 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 8 0 256 173 5 37 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 310 222 4 32 5. Blues (New Zealand) 9 4 0 242 203 6 22 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 9 3 0 194 194 6 18 2. Waratahs (Australia) 9 3 0 216 289 1 13 3. Reds (Australia) 9 2 0 187 280 3 11 4. Western Force (Australia) 8 2 0 156 213 1 9 5. Rebels (Australia) 8 1 1 106 307 1 7 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 9 0 343 171 5 41 2. Brumbies (Australia) 9 3 0 194 194 6 18 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 9 8 0 410 174 6 38 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 8 0 256 173 5 37 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 310 222 4 32 6. Blues (New Zealand) 9 4 0 242 203 6 22 7. Waratahs (Australia) 9 3 0 216 289 1 13 8. Reds (Australia) 9 2 0 187 280 3 11 9. Western Force (Australia) 8 2 0 156 213 1 9 10. Rebels (Australia) 8 1 1 106 307 1 7 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 9 8 0 304 211 5 37 2. Sharks (South Africa) 9 6 1 236 192 2 28 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 4 0 235 205 4 20 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 3 0 254 284 3 15 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 0 317 310 2 26 2. Bulls (South Africa) 8 3 0 178 206 2 14 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 2 0 254 373 3 11 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 9 1 0 182 373 2 6 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 9 8 0 304 211 5 37 2. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 0 317 310 2 26 3. Sharks (South Africa) 9 6 1 236 192 2 28 4. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 4 0 235 205 4 20 5. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 3 0 254 284 3 15 6. Bulls (South Africa) 8 3 0 178 206 2 14 7. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 2 0 254 373 3 11 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 9 1 0 182 373 2 6 SATURDAY, MAY 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Rebels (Australia) v Lions (South Africa) (0500) Melbourne Chiefs (New Zealand) v Reds (Australia) (0735) New Plymouth Waratahs (Australia) v Blues (New Zealand) (0945) Sydney Sharks (South Africa) v Western Force (Australia) (1305) Durban Bulls (South Africa) v Crusaders (New Zealand) (1515) Pretoria Jaguares (Argentina) v Sunwolves (Japan) (2140) Buenos Aires