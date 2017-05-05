May 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday
RESULTS
Hurricanes (New Zealand) 41 Stormers (South Africa) 22
Cheetahs (South Africa) 41 Highlanders (New Zealand) 45
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 9 0 343 171 5 41
2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 9 8 0 410 174 6 38
3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 8 0 256 173 5 37
4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 310 222 4 32
5. Blues (New Zealand) 9 4 0 242 203 6 22
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 9 3 0 194 194 6 18
2. Waratahs (Australia) 9 3 0 216 289 1 13
3. Reds (Australia) 9 2 0 187 280 3 11
4. Western Force (Australia) 8 2 0 156 213 1 9
5. Rebels (Australia) 8 1 1 106 307 1 7
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1. Lions (South Africa) 9 8 0 304 211 5 37
2. Sharks (South Africa) 9 6 1 236 192 2 28
3. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 4 0 235 205 4 20
4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 3 0 254 284 3 15
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 0 317 310 2 26
2. Bulls (South Africa) 8 3 0 178 206 2 14
3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 2 0 254 373 3 11
4. Sunwolves (Japan) 9 1 0 182 373 2 6
SATURDAY, MAY 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Rebels (Australia) v Lions (South Africa) (0500) Melbourne
Chiefs (New Zealand) v Reds (Australia) (0735) New Plymouth
Waratahs (Australia) v Blues (New Zealand) (0945) Sydney
Sharks (South Africa) v Western Force (Australia) (1305) Durban
Bulls (South Africa) v Crusaders (New Zealand) (1515) Pretoria
Jaguares (Argentina) v Sunwolves (Japan) (2140) Buenos Aires