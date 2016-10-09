UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Oct 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Saracens 30 Wasps 14 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 6 5 0 1 175 59 5 25 2. Wasps 6 5 0 1 210 127 3 23 3. Bath Rugby 6 5 0 1 172 84 2 22 4. Leicester Tigers 6 4 0 2 172 139 3 19 5. Exeter Chiefs 6 2 1 3 156 148 5 15 6. Newcastle Falcons 6 3 0 3 83 127 2 14 7. Sale Sharks 6 2 1 3 120 149 3 13 8. Harlequins 6 3 0 3 111 140 0 12 9. Northampton 6 2 0 4 102 114 3 11 10. Gloucester Rugby 6 1 2 3 126 134 3 11 11. Worcester Warriors 6 1 2 3 106 172 1 9 12. Bristol Rugby 6 0 0 6 82 222 2 2 FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Northampton v Gloucester Rugby (1845) Northampton
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.