Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
Jan 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Sale Sharks 38 London Irish 10 Gloucester Rugby 18 Leicester Tigers 19 Saracens 19 Bath Rugby 13 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 10 9 0 1 274 123 5 41 2. Exeter Chiefs 9 7 0 2 237 126 6 34 3. Leicester Tigers 10 8 0 2 207 182 1 33 4. Harlequins 9 6 1 2 254 200 5 31 5. Wasps 10 5 0 5 217 192 4 24 6. Northampton 10 4 0 6 170 157 6 22 7. Sale Sharks 9 4 1 4 168 173 4 22 8. Gloucester Rugby 10 4 1 5 201 214 3 21 9. Bath Rugby 9 3 0 6 171 171 5 17 10. Worcester Warriors 9 2 0 7 170 237 4 12 11. London Irish 10 2 0 8 146 309 0 8 12. Newcastle Falcons 9 1 1 7 128 259 1 7 SUNDAY, JANUARY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Worcester Warriors v Exeter Chiefs (1500) Worcester Newcastle Falcons v Harlequins (1500) Newcastle
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.