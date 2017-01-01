Rugby-London Welsh kicked out of Championship after cash crisis
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
Jan 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Sale Sharks 23 Bristol Rugby 24 Gloucester Rugby 12 Northampton 13 Leicester Tigers 12 Saracens 16 Worcester Warriors 24 Harlequins 17 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 12 10 0 2 393 261 7 47 2. Saracens 12 10 0 2 299 134 6 46 3. Exeter Chiefs 12 7 1 4 324 226 9 39 4. Bath Rugby 12 8 0 4 272 192 5 37 5. Leicester Tigers 12 7 0 5 269 243 4 32 6. Northampton 12 6 0 6 207 209 4 28 7. Harlequins 12 6 0 6 251 285 4 28 8. Newcastle Falcons 12 5 0 7 204 293 5 25 9. Gloucester Rugby 12 3 2 7 264 258 9 25 10. Sale Sharks 12 3 1 8 219 293 5 19 11. Worcester Warriors 12 2 2 8 215 354 2 14 12. Bristol Rugby 12 2 0 10 190 359 4 12 FRIDAY, JANUARY 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Newcastle Falcons v Bath Rugby (1945) Newcastle
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.
LONDON, Jan 23 England's new vision coach believes modern rugby players spend so much time looking at smartphones they are less skillful and not as aware of what is happening on the pitch around them.