Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group stage matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Castres Olympique 19 Harlequins 47 Pool 2
London Wasps 20 Leinster 20 Pool 2
Benetton Treviso 23 Ospreys 20 Pool 5
Northampton 8 Racing Metro 92 32 Pool 5
Scarlets 3 Toulon 26 Pool 3
Ulster 26 Leicester Tigers 7 Pool 3
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 4 0 122 74 2 18
2. Saracens 5 4 0 113 77 1 17
3. Munster 5 2 0 79 104 2 10
4. Sale Sharks 5 0 0 72 131 2 2
Pool 2
1. Leinster 6 4 1 148 101 2 20
2. London Wasps 6 3 1 155 105 4 18
3. Harlequins 6 4 0 135 99 2 18
4. Castres Olympique 6 0 0 86 219 1 1
Pool 3
1. Toulon 6 5 0 181 89 2 22
2. Leicester Tigers 6 3 0 108 126 1 13
3. Ulster 6 2 0 116 146 4 12
4. Scarlets 6 2 0 90 134 0 8
Pool 4
1. Toulouse 5 4 0 100 97 0 16
2. Bath Rugby 5 3 0 126 93 3 15
3. Glasgow Warriors 5 3 0 93 64 2 14
4. Montpellier 5 0 0 63 128 2 2
Pool 5
1. Racing Metro 92 6 5 1 168 69 2 24
2. Northampton 6 4 0 178 82 3 19
3. Ospreys 6 1 1 110 121 3 9
4. Benetton Treviso 6 1 0 62 246 0 4
SUNDAY, JANUARY 25 FIXTURES (GMT)
Bath Rugby v Glasgow Warriors (1300) Bath
Montpellier v Toulouse (1300) Montpellier
ASM Clermont Auvergne v Saracens (1515) Clermont-Ferrand
Munster v Sale Sharks (1515) Limerick