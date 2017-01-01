Rugby-London Welsh kicked out of Championship after cash crisis
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
Jan 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Sunday RESULTS Scarlets 15 Cardiff Blues 10 Newport Gwent Dragons 0 Ospreys 10 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 12 10 0 2 312 155 6 46 2. Ospreys 12 9 0 3 344 176 8 44 3. Leinster 12 9 0 3 303 219 5 41 4. Scarlets 12 8 0 4 246 203 4 36 5. Glasgow Warriors 12 7 0 5 283 239 8 36 6. Ulster 11 7 0 4 222 175 4 32 7. Cardiff Blues 12 6 0 6 256 279 2 26 8. Connacht 11 4 0 7 192 229 5 21 9. Edinburgh Rugby 12 4 0 8 249 280 2 18 10. Newport Gwent Dragons 12 3 0 9 186 274 3 15 11. Benetton Rugby Treviso 12 2 0 10 176 389 3 11 12. Zebre 10 1 0 9 149 300 5 9 FRIDAY, JANUARY 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Newport Gwent Dragons v Benetton Treviso (1915) Newport Leinster v Zebre (1935) Dublin Scarlets v Ulster (1935) Llanelli
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.
LONDON, Jan 23 England's new vision coach believes modern rugby players spend so much time looking at smartphones they are less skillful and not as aware of what is happening on the pitch around them.