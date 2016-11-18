UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday RESULTS Bath Rugby 16 Bristol Rugby 9 Worcester Warriors 17 Northampton 18 Newcastle Falcons 19 Exeter Chiefs 32 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Bath Rugby 8 7 0 1 201 103 2 30 2. Saracens 7 6 0 1 199 69 5 29 3. Wasps 7 6 0 1 241 133 4 28 4. Exeter Chiefs 8 3 1 4 198 180 7 21 5. Leicester Tigers 7 4 0 3 182 163 3 19 6. Northampton 8 4 0 4 143 151 3 19 7. Sale Sharks 7 3 1 3 151 162 4 18 8. Harlequins 7 4 0 3 147 154 1 17 9. Newcastle Falcons 8 3 0 5 108 190 2 14 10. Gloucester Rugby 7 1 2 4 146 157 4 12 11. Worcester Warriors 8 1 2 5 137 226 2 10 12. Bristol Rugby 8 0 0 8 104 269 3 3 SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19 FIXTURES (GMT) Gloucester Rugby v Wasps (1630) Gloucester
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.