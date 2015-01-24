Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group stage matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Grenoble 3 Cardiff Blues 28 Pool 1
Rugby Rovigo Delta 6 London Irish 34 Pool 1
Bucharest Wolves 10 Newcastle Falcons 52 Pool 3
Newport Gwent Dragons 30 Stade Francais 19 Pool 3
Exeter Chiefs 45 Aviron Bayonnais 3 Pool 2
La Rochelle 20 Connacht 30 Pool 2
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. London Irish 6 5 0 220 123 4 24
2. Cardiff Blues 6 5 0 249 95 4 24
3. Grenoble 6 2 0 161 160 4 12
4. Rugby Rovigo Delta 6 0 0 77 329 1 1
Pool 2
1. Exeter Chiefs 6 5 0 212 97 5 25
2. Connacht 6 4 0 186 144 4 20
3. Aviron Bayonnais 6 2 0 106 165 1 9
4. La Rochelle 6 1 0 84 182 0 4
Pool 3
1. Newport Gwent Dragons 6 5 0 240 127 5 25
2. Newcastle Falcons 6 4 0 208 149 5 21
3. Stade Francais 6 3 0 155 143 3 15
4. Bucharest Wolves 6 0 0 77 261 1 1
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby 6 5 0 146 90 2 22
2. Bordeaux-Begles 6 3 0 176 142 4 16
3. LOU 5 3 0 132 127 2 14
4. London Welsh 5 0 0 60 155 0 0
Pool 5
1. Gloucester Rugby 6 6 0 211 64 5 29
2. Oyonnax 6 4 0 123 124 0 16
3. Zebre 6 2 0 102 154 0 8
4. Brive 6 0 0 93 187 2 2
SUNDAY, JANUARY 25 FIXTURES (GMT)
London Welsh v LOU (1430) Oxford