Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group stage matches on Friday
RESULTS
LOU 37 Bordeaux-Begles 28 Pool 4
Newport Gwent Dragons 69 Bucharest Wolves 17 Pool 3
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. Cardiff Blues 3 3 0 94 46 2 14
2. London Irish 3 2 0 109 53 2 10
3. Grenoble 3 1 0 97 72 1 5
4. Rugby Rovigo Delta 3 0 0 42 171 0 0
Pool 2
1. Exeter Chiefs 3 2 0 93 53 3 11
2. Connacht 3 2 0 103 64 2 10
3. La Rochelle 3 1 0 47 97 0 4
4. Aviron Bayonnais 3 1 0 62 91 0 4
Pool 3
1. Newport Gwent Dragons 4 3 0 170 79 4 16
2. Newcastle Falcons 4 3 0 127 99 3 15
3. Stade Francais 4 2 0 89 101 2 10
4. Bucharest Wolves 4 0 0 55 162 1 1
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby 3 3 0 65 43 0 12
2. Bordeaux-Begles 4 2 0 130 101 3 11
3. LOU 4 2 0 111 108 2 10
4. London Welsh 3 0 0 51 105 0 0
Pool 5
1. Gloucester Rugby 3 3 0 115 25 2 14
2. Oyonnax 3 2 0 78 71 0 8
3. Zebre 3 1 0 60 89 0 4
4. Brive 3 0 0 43 111 1 1
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Rugby Rovigo Delta v Grenoble (1400) Rovigo
London Irish v Cardiff Blues (1500) Reading
Exeter Chiefs v La Rochelle (1500) Exeter
Zebre v Gloucester Rugby (1500) Parma
Oyonnax v Brive (1730) Oyonnax
Aviron Bayonnais v Connacht (1945) Bayonne