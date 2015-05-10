Rugby-Ford leaves Toulon, Cockerill takes over - club
PARIS, April 4 Head coach Mike Ford has left French rugby club RC Toulon by mutual consent and is being replaced by fellow Englishman Richard Cockerill, the Top 14 club said on Tuesday.
May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Saracens 20 Exeter Chiefs 24 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Northampton 21 16 1 4 607 378 10 76 2. Bath Rugby 21 15 0 6 575 384 10 70 3. Leicester Tigers 21 14 1 6 431 407 6 64 4. Exeter Chiefs 21 13 0 8 619 421 11 63 5. Saracens 21 13 1 7 596 401 9 63 6. Wasps 21 11 1 9 632 487 12 58 7. Sale Sharks 21 11 0 10 481 438 10 54 8. Harlequins 21 10 0 11 423 477 9 49 9. Gloucester Rugby 21 9 1 11 523 525 9 47 10. London Irish 21 7 0 14 402 538 9 37 11. Newcastle Falcons 21 4 1 16 438 524 11 29 12. London Welsh 21 0 0 21 206 953 1 1 SATURDAY, MAY 16 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Gloucester Rugby (1430) Bath Exeter Chiefs v Sale Sharks (1430) Exeter Leicester Tigers v Northampton (1430) Leicester London Irish v Wasps (1430) Reading London Welsh v Saracens (1430) Oxford Newcastle Falcons v Harlequins (1430) Newcastle
WELLINGTON, April 4 The son of British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland is one step closer to making his Super Rugby debut after being called into the Auckland Blues squad as injury cover.