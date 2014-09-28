Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Exeter Chiefs 36 Harlequins 13 London Wasps 35 Newcastle Falcons 18 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 4 4 0 0 149 79 2 18 2. Northampton 4 3 0 1 135 60 4 16 3. Bath Rugby 4 3 0 1 151 77 3 15 4. Exeter Chiefs 4 3 0 1 133 59 2 14 5. London Wasps 4 2 0 2 106 94 3 11 6. London Irish 4 2 0 2 89 93 3 11 7. Gloucester Rugby 4 2 0 2 108 115 2 10 8. Leicester Tigers 4 2 0 2 79 104 2 10 9. Harlequins 4 2 0 2 59 113 0 8 10. Sale Sharks 4 1 0 3 112 111 3 7 11. Newcastle Falcons 4 0 0 4 63 126 1 1 12. London Welsh 4 0 0 4 44 197 1 1 FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Saracens (1845) Bath
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.