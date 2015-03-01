Rugby-Ford leaves Toulon, Cockerill takes over - club
PARIS, April 4 Head coach Mike Ford has left French rugby club RC Toulon by mutual consent and is being replaced by fellow Englishman Richard Cockerill, the Top 14 club said on Tuesday.
March 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Sunday RESULTS Cardiff Blues 21 Edinburgh Rugby 15 Zebre 23 Newport Gwent Dragons 17 Connacht 53 Benetton Treviso 5 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 16 11 1 4 390 249 7 53 2. Glasgow Warriors 16 12 0 4 371 260 4 52 3. Ulster 16 11 1 4 380 244 6 52 4. Leinster 16 9 2 5 358 244 9 49 5. Ospreys 16 10 1 5 358 258 5 47 6. Connacht 16 9 1 6 317 267 4 42 7. Scarlets 16 6 3 7 324 294 6 36 8. Edinburgh Rugby 16 7 1 8 276 307 4 34 9. Cardiff Blues 16 5 1 10 320 404 4 26 10. Newport Gwent Dragons 16 4 0 12 254 339 7 23 11. Benetton Treviso 16 3 1 12 236 490 4 18 12. Zebre 16 3 0 13 198 426 2 14 FRIDAY, MARCH 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Cardiff Blues v Connacht (1935) Cardiff Glasgow Warriors v Zebre (1935) Glasgow
WELLINGTON, April 4 The son of British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland is one step closer to making his Super Rugby debut after being called into the Auckland Blues squad as injury cover.