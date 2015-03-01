Rugby-Ford leaves Toulon, Cockerill takes over - club
PARIS, April 4 Head coach Mike Ford has left French rugby club RC Toulon by mutual consent and is being replaced by fellow Englishman Richard Cockerill, the Top 14 club said on Tuesday.
March 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS London Wasps 32 Gloucester Rugby 21 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Northampton 16 13 0 3 441 274 8 60 2. Saracens 16 10 1 5 466 315 6 48 3. Exeter Chiefs 16 10 0 6 453 311 8 48 4. London Wasps 16 9 1 6 488 341 10 48 5. Bath Rugby 16 10 0 6 435 304 7 47 6. Leicester Tigers 16 10 1 5 320 317 5 47 7. Sale Sharks 16 9 0 7 375 342 7 43 8. Gloucester Rugby 16 7 0 9 381 387 7 35 9. Harlequins 16 7 0 9 303 339 7 35 10. London Irish 16 5 0 11 304 390 8 28 11. Newcastle Falcons 16 4 1 11 318 381 6 24 12. London Welsh 16 0 0 16 143 726 1 1 FRIDAY, MARCH 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Sale Sharks (1945) Bath
WELLINGTON, April 4 The son of British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland is one step closer to making his Super Rugby debut after being called into the Auckland Blues squad as injury cover.