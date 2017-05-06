Rugby-ARU boss Pulver says will resign if called for at EGM
MELBOURNE, June 19 Under-fire Australian Rugby Union (ARU) boss Bill Pulver has said he will resign immediately if called to do so at an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday.
May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Rebels (Australia) 10 Lions (South Africa) 47 Chiefs (New Zealand) 46 Reds (Australia) 17 Waratahs (Australia) 33 Blues (New Zealand) 40 Sharks (South Africa) 37 Western Force (Australia) 12 Bulls (South Africa) 24 Crusaders (New Zealand) 62 Jaguares (Argentina) 46 Sunwolves (Japan) 39 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 10 0 405 195 6 46 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 9 0 302 190 6 42 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 9 8 0 410 174 6 38 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 310 222 4 32 5. Blues (New Zealand) 10 5 0 282 236 6 26 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 9 3 0 194 194 6 18 2. Waratahs (Australia) 10 3 0 249 329 2 14 3. Reds (Australia) 10 2 0 204 326 3 11 4. Western Force (Australia) 9 2 0 168 250 1 9 5. Rebels (Australia) 9 1 1 116 354 1 7 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 10 0 405 195 6 46 2. Brumbies (Australia) 9 3 0 194 194 6 18 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 9 0 302 190 6 42 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 9 8 0 410 174 6 38 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 310 222 4 32 6. Blues (New Zealand) 10 5 0 282 236 6 26 7. Waratahs (Australia) 10 3 0 249 329 2 14 8. Reds (Australia) 10 2 0 204 326 3 11 9. Western Force (Australia) 9 2 0 168 250 1 9 10. Rebels (Australia) 9 1 1 116 354 1 7 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 10 9 0 351 221 6 42 2. Sharks (South Africa) 10 7 1 273 204 2 32 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 10 5 0 281 244 4 24 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 3 0 254 284 3 15 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 0 317 310 2 26 2. Bulls (South Africa) 9 3 0 202 268 2 14 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 2 0 254 373 3 11 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 10 1 0 221 419 3 7 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 10 9 0 351 221 6 42 2. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 0 317 310 2 26 3. Sharks (South Africa) 10 7 1 273 204 2 32 4. Jaguares (Argentina) 10 5 0 281 244 4 24 5. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 3 0 254 284 3 15 6. Bulls (South Africa) 9 3 0 202 268 2 14 7. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 2 0 254 373 3 11 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 10 1 0 221 419 3 7 FRIDAY, MAY 12 FIXTURES (GMT) Blues (New Zealand) v Cheetahs (South Africa) (0735) Auckland Brumbies (Australia) v Lions (South Africa) (0945) Canberra
WELLINGTON, June 19 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has accused opposing teams of using underhand tactics on their tour of New Zealand and demanded referees crack down ahead of Saturday's series-opening test against the All Blacks in Auckland.
DURBAN, South Africa, June 18 South Africa's first-choice flanker Oupa Mohoje will miss their final test against France in Johannesburg after suffering concussion in Saturday’s 37-15 Springbok win at King’s Park, officials said.