May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Rebels (Australia) 10 Lions (South Africa) 47 Chiefs (New Zealand) 46 Reds (Australia) 17 Waratahs (Australia) 33 Blues (New Zealand) 40 Sharks (South Africa) 37 Western Force (Australia) 12 Bulls (South Africa) 24 Crusaders (New Zealand) 62 Jaguares (Argentina) 46 Sunwolves (Japan) 39 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 10 0 405 195 6 46 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 9 0 302 190 6 42 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 9 8 0 410 174 6 38 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 310 222 4 32 5. Blues (New Zealand) 10 5 0 282 236 6 26 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 9 3 0 194 194 6 18 2. Waratahs (Australia) 10 3 0 249 329 2 14 3. Reds (Australia) 10 2 0 204 326 3 11 4. Western Force (Australia) 9 2 0 168 250 1 9 5. Rebels (Australia) 9 1 1 116 354 1 7 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 10 0 405 195 6 46 2. Brumbies (Australia) 9 3 0 194 194 6 18 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 9 0 302 190 6 42 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 9 8 0 410 174 6 38 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 310 222 4 32 6. Blues (New Zealand) 10 5 0 282 236 6 26 7. Waratahs (Australia) 10 3 0 249 329 2 14 8. Reds (Australia) 10 2 0 204 326 3 11 9. Western Force (Australia) 9 2 0 168 250 1 9 10. Rebels (Australia) 9 1 1 116 354 1 7 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 10 9 0 351 221 6 42 2. Sharks (South Africa) 10 7 1 273 204 2 32 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 10 5 0 281 244 4 24 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 3 0 254 284 3 15 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 0 317 310 2 26 2. Bulls (South Africa) 9 3 0 202 268 2 14 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 2 0 254 373 3 11 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 10 1 0 221 419 3 7 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 10 9 0 351 221 6 42 2. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 0 317 310 2 26 3. Sharks (South Africa) 10 7 1 273 204 2 32 4. Jaguares (Argentina) 10 5 0 281 244 4 24 5. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 3 0 254 284 3 15 6. Bulls (South Africa) 9 3 0 202 268 2 14 7. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 2 0 254 373 3 11 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 10 1 0 221 419 3 7 FRIDAY, MAY 12 FIXTURES (GMT) Blues (New Zealand) v Cheetahs (South Africa) (0735) Auckland Brumbies (Australia) v Lions (South Africa) (0945) Canberra