Rugby-Ford leaves Toulon, Cockerill takes over - club
PARIS, April 4 Head coach Mike Ford has left French rugby club RC Toulon by mutual consent and is being replaced by fellow Englishman Richard Cockerill, the Top 14 club said on Tuesday.
May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Sunday RESULTS Scarlets 16 Cardiff Blues 6 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Ospreys 21 15 1 5 522 338 8 70 2. Glasgow Warriors 21 15 1 5 508 350 8 70 3. Munster 21 14 2 5 531 340 10 70 4. Ulster 21 14 2 5 514 340 9 69 5. Leinster 21 10 3 8 447 352 11 57 6. Scarlets 21 10 3 8 435 375 7 53 7. Connacht 21 10 1 10 427 395 7 49 8. Edinburgh Rugby 21 10 1 10 376 383 6 48 9. Newport Gwent Dragons 21 8 0 13 366 434 9 41 10. Cardiff Blues 21 6 1 14 401 540 4 30 11. Benetton Treviso 21 3 1 17 293 624 4 18 12. Zebre 21 3 0 18 261 610 3 15 SATURDAY, MAY 16 FIXTURES (GMT) Benetton Treviso v Scarlets (1400) Treviso Cardiff Blues v Zebre (1400) Cardiff Connacht v Ospreys (1400) Galway Edinburgh Rugby v Leinster (1400) Edinburgh Glasgow Warriors v Ulster (1400) Glasgow Munster v Newport Gwent Dragons (1400) Cork
WELLINGTON, April 4 The son of British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland is one step closer to making his Super Rugby debut after being called into the Auckland Blues squad as injury cover.