Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Sunday RESULTS Newport Gwent Dragons 33 Benetton Treviso 15 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Ospreys 4 4 0 0 142 55 2 18 2. Glasgow Warriors 4 4 0 0 127 66 2 18 3. Ulster 4 2 1 1 97 67 3 13 4. Connacht 4 3 0 1 61 72 0 12 5. Leinster 4 2 0 2 108 67 4 12 6. Munster 4 2 0 2 79 48 3 11 7. Scarlets 4 1 2 1 107 94 2 10 8. Newport Gwent Dragons 4 1 0 3 72 81 3 7 9. Edinburgh Rugby 4 1 1 2 60 109 1 7 10. Cardiff Blues 4 1 0 3 85 122 1 5 11. Zebre 4 1 0 3 57 111 0 4 12. Benetton Treviso 4 0 0 4 38 141 0 0 FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3 FIXTURES (GMT) Connacht v Cardiff Blues (1835) Galway Ulster v Edinburgh Rugby (1835) Belfast Zebre v Ospreys (1835) Parma
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.