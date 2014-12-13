UPDATE 1-Rugby- Paris clubs Stade Francais, Racing 92 announce merger plan
* Large sums of money invested in Top 14 clubs (Adds background)
Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group stage matches on Saturday RESULTS Glasgow Warriors 9 Toulouse 12 Pool 4 Northampton 67 Benetton Treviso 0 Pool 5 Toulon 23 Leicester Tigers 8 Pool 3 Racing Metro 92 18 Ospreys 14 Pool 5 Saracens 28 Sale Sharks 15 Pool 1 Leinster 14 Harlequins 13 Pool 2 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Saracens 4 3 0 80 67 1 13 2. ASM Clermont Auvergne 3 2 0 74 42 2 10 3. Munster 3 2 0 50 45 1 9 4. Sale Sharks 4 0 0 59 109 2 2 Pool 2 1. Harlequins 4 3 0 85 57 1 13 2. Leinster 4 3 0 78 73 1 13 3. London Wasps 3 1 0 68 65 3 7 4. Castres Olympique 3 0 0 42 78 1 1 Pool 3 1. Toulon 4 3 0 95 64 1 13 2. Leicester Tigers 4 2 0 61 77 0 8 3. Ulster 3 1 0 55 57 2 6 4. Scarlets 3 1 0 42 55 0 4 Pool 4 1. Toulouse 4 4 0 82 62 0 16 2. Glasgow Warriors 4 2 0 72 54 2 10 3. Bath Rugby 4 2 0 91 75 2 10 4. Montpellier 4 0 0 53 107 2 2 Pool 5 1. Northampton 4 3 0 150 41 3 15 2. Racing Metro 92 4 3 1 83 54 0 14 3. Ospreys 4 1 1 81 78 2 8 4. Benetton Treviso 4 0 0 32 173 0 0 SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14 FIXTURES (GMT) London Wasps v Castres Olympique (1300) High Wycombe ASM Clermont Auvergne v Munster (1515) Clermont-Ferrand Scarlets v Ulster (1715) Llanelli
* Large sums of money invested in Top 14 clubs (Adds background)
PARIS, March 13 Stade Francais and Racing 92, two of France's leading rugby union clubs which are both based in the Paris region, announced plans on Monday to merge.
GLASGOW, March 13 Scotland hooker Fraser Brown has been cited for the dangerous tackle in the second minute of Saturday's Six Nations clash against England that earned him a yellow card and put his side immediately on the back foot.