May 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Hurricanes (New Zealand) 27 Highlanders (New Zealand) 20 Waratahs (Australia) 45 Chiefs (New Zealand) 25 Southern Kings (South Africa) 29 Jaguares (Argentina) 22 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 12 9 0 403 298 6 42 2. Lions (South Africa) 11 8 0 363 264 5 37 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 11 9 0 353 212 5 41 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 12 8 0 358 260 8 40 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 12 8 0 315 232 6 38 6. Sharks (South Africa) 12 7 1 284 193 5 35 7. Waratahs (Australia) 12 7 0 311 243 6 34 8. Bulls (South Africa) 11 7 1 275 234 2 32 9. Stormers (South Africa) 11 6 1 278 192 6 32 10. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 11. Blues (New Zealand) 11 6 1 252 274 3 29 12. Rebels (Australia) 11 5 0 250 294 3 23 13. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 3 0 296 296 4 16 14. Reds (Australia) 12 3 1 233 334 2 16 15. Jaguares (Argentina) 12 2 0 305 360 6 14 16. Western Force (Australia) 11 2 0 196 338 3 11 17. Sunwolves (Japan) 11 1 1 244 414 3 9 18. Southern Kings (South Africa) 12 2 0 219 527 0 8 Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 12 9 0 403 298 6 42 2. Waratahs (Australia) 12 7 0 311 243 6 34 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 11 9 0 353 212 5 41 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 12 8 0 358 260 8 40 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 12 8 0 315 232 6 38 6. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 7. Blues (New Zealand) 11 6 1 252 274 3 29 8. Rebels (Australia) 11 5 0 250 294 3 23 9. Reds (Australia) 12 3 1 233 334 2 16 10. Western Force (Australia) 11 2 0 196 338 3 11 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Waratahs (Australia) 12 7 0 311 243 6 34 2. Brumbies (Australia) 11 7 0 277 247 1 29 3. Rebels (Australia) 11 5 0 250 294 3 23 4. Reds (Australia) 12 3 1 233 334 2 16 5. Western Force (Australia) 11 2 0 196 338 3 11 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 12 9 0 403 298 6 42 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 11 9 0 353 212 5 41 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 12 8 0 358 260 8 40 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 12 8 0 315 232 6 38 5. Blues (New Zealand) 11 6 1 252 274 3 29 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 11 8 0 363 264 4 36 2. Bulls (South Africa) 11 7 1 275 234 2 32 3. Sharks (South Africa) 12 7 1 284 193 4 34 4. Stormers (South Africa) 11 6 1 278 192 5 31 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 3 0 296 296 4 16 6. Jaguares (Argentina) 12 2 0 305 360 6 14 7. Sunwolves (Japan) 11 1 1 244 414 3 9 8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 12 2 0 219 527 0 8 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Bulls (South Africa) 11 7 1 275 234 2 32 2. Stormers (South Africa) 11 6 1 278 192 5 31 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 3 0 296 296 4 16 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 11 1 1 244 414 3 9 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 11 8 0 363 264 4 36 2. Sharks (South Africa) 12 7 1 284 193 4 34 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 12 2 0 305 360 6 14 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 12 2 0 219 527 0 8 SATURDAY, MAY 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Blues (New Zealand) v Crusaders (New Zealand) (0735) Auckland Brumbies (Australia) v Sunwolves (Japan) (0945) Canberra Stormers (South Africa) v Cheetahs (South Africa) (1300) Cape Town Bulls (South Africa) v Lions (South Africa) (1510) Pretoria