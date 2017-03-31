March 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday
RESULTS
Highlanders (New Zealand) 51 Rebels (Australia) 12
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 5 5 0 147 101 1 21
2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 4 0 118 73 3 19
3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 4 3 0 213 64 3 15
4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 6 3 0 142 132 2 14
5. Blues (New Zealand) 5 2 0 156 122 3 11
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 5 2 0 101 91 3 11
2. Waratahs (Australia) 5 2 0 113 158 0 8
3. Reds (Australia) 5 1 0 89 140 2 6
4. Western Force (Australia) 4 1 0 73 108 1 5
5. Rebels (Australia) 5 0 0 75 237 1 1
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1. Lions (South Africa) 5 4 0 193 130 3 19
2. Jaguares (Argentina) 5 4 0 163 104 2 18
3. Sharks (South Africa) 5 4 0 147 111 1 17
4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 5 1 0 109 164 1 5
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 4 4 0 154 90 1 17
2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 5 2 0 141 166 1 9
3. Bulls (South Africa) 4 1 0 100 130 1 5
4. Sunwolves (Japan) 5 0 0 123 236 1 1
SATURDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Blues (New Zealand) v Western Force (Australia) (0415) Auckland
Chiefs (New Zealand) v Bulls (South Africa) (0635) Hamilton
Reds (Australia) v Hurricanes (New Zealand) (0845) Brisbane
Stormers (South Africa) v Cheetahs (South Africa) (1305) Cape Town
Lions (South Africa) v Sharks (South Africa) (1515) Johannesburg