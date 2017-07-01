July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Cheetahs (South Africa) 34 Stormers (South Africa) 40
Lions (South Africa) 94 Sunwolves (Japan) 7
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 14 0 522 272 7 63
2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 11 0 565 250 10 54
3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 11 1 405 282 7 53
4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 14 10 0 448 291 6 46
5. Blues (New Zealand) 14 7 1 404 343 7 37
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 13 6 0 290 235 9 33
2. Waratahs (Australia) 13 4 0 358 442 3 19
3. Western Force (Australia) 13 4 0 242 371 1 17
4. Reds (Australia) 13 3 0 288 424 5 17
5. Rebels (Australia) 13 1 1 185 506 2 8
Australasian Group
1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 14 0 522 272 7 63
2. Brumbies (Australia) 13 6 0 290 235 9 33
3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 11 0 565 250 10 54
4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 11 1 405 282 7 53
5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 14 10 0 448 291 6 46
6. Blues (New Zealand) 14 7 1 404 343 7 37
7. Waratahs (Australia) 13 4 0 358 442 3 19
8. Western Force (Australia) 13 4 0 242 371 1 17
9. Reds (Australia) 13 3 0 288 424 5 17
10. Rebels (Australia) 13 1 1 185 506 2 8
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1. Lions (South Africa) 14 13 0 563 258 9 61
2. Sharks (South Africa) 14 9 1 382 296 4 42
3. Jaguares (Argentina) 13 5 0 332 330 5 25
4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 13 5 0 340 419 3 23
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 13 8 0 397 388 2 34
2. Bulls (South Africa) 13 4 0 276 387 3 19
3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 14 3 0 374 531 5 17
4. Sunwolves (Japan) 13 1 0 252 598 3 7
South African Group
1. Lions (South Africa) 14 13 0 563 258 9 61
2. Stormers (South Africa) 13 8 0 397 388 2 34
3. Sharks (South Africa) 14 9 1 382 296 4 42
4. Jaguares (Argentina) 13 5 0 332 330 5 25
5. Southern Kings (South Africa) 13 5 0 340 419 3 23
6. Bulls (South Africa) 13 4 0 276 387 3 19
7. Cheetahs (South Africa) 14 3 0 374 531 5 17
8. Sunwolves (Japan) 13 1 0 252 598 3 7
FRIDAY, JULY 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Reds (Australia) v Brumbies (Australia) (0945) Brisbane
Western Force (Australia) v Rebels (Australia) (1155) Perth