Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group stage matches on Saturday RESULTS Rugby Rovigo Delta 17 Grenoble 20 Pool 1 Exeter Chiefs 41 La Rochelle 17 Pool 2 London Irish 34 Cardiff Blues 23 Pool 1 Zebre 16 Gloucester Rugby 32 Pool 5 Oyonnax 22 Brive 17 Pool 5 Aviron Bayonnais 27 Connacht 29 Pool 2 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. London Irish 4 3 0 143 76 2 14 2. Cardiff Blues 4 3 0 117 80 2 14 3. Grenoble 4 2 0 117 89 2 10 4. Rugby Rovigo Delta 4 0 0 59 191 1 1 Pool 2 1. Exeter Chiefs 4 3 0 134 70 4 16 2. Connacht 4 3 0 132 91 2 14 3. Aviron Bayonnais 4 1 0 89 120 1 5 4. La Rochelle 4 1 0 64 138 0 4 Pool 3 1. Newport Gwent Dragons 4 3 0 170 79 4 16 2. Newcastle Falcons 4 3 0 127 99 3 15 3. Stade Francais 4 2 0 89 101 2 10 4. Bucharest Wolves 4 0 0 55 162 1 1 Pool 4 1. Edinburgh Rugby 3 3 0 65 43 0 12 2. Bordeaux-Begles 4 2 0 130 101 3 11 3. LOU 4 2 0 111 108 2 10 4. London Welsh 3 0 0 51 105 0 0 Pool 5 1. Gloucester Rugby 4 4 0 147 41 3 19 2. Oyonnax 4 3 0 100 88 0 12 3. Zebre 4 1 0 76 121 0 4 4. Brive 4 0 0 60 133 2 2 SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14 FIXTURES (GMT) London Welsh v Edinburgh Rugby (1430) Oxford
PARIS, March 13 Stade Francais and Racing 92, two of France's leading rugby union clubs which are both based in the Paris region, announced plans on Monday to merge.
GLASGOW, March 13 Scotland hooker Fraser Brown has been cited for the dangerous tackle in the second minute of Saturday's Six Nations clash against England that earned him a yellow card and put his side immediately on the back foot.