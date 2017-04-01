April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Blues (New Zealand) 24 Western Force (Australia) 15 Chiefs (New Zealand) 28 Bulls (South Africa) 12 Reds (Australia) 15 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 34 Stormers (South Africa) 53 Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 Lions (South Africa) 34 Sharks (South Africa) 29 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 5 5 0 146 85 4 24 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 5 5 0 147 101 1 21 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 4 0 247 79 4 20 4. Blues (New Zealand) 6 3 0 180 137 3 15 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 6 3 0 142 132 2 14 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 5 2 0 101 91 3 11 2. Waratahs (Australia) 5 2 0 113 158 0 8 3. Reds (Australia) 6 1 0 104 174 2 6 4. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 88 132 1 5 5. Rebels (Australia) 5 0 0 75 237 1 1 Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 5 5 0 146 85 4 24 2. Brumbies (Australia) 5 2 0 101 91 3 11 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 5 5 0 147 101 1 21 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 4 0 247 79 4 20 5. Blues (New Zealand) 6 3 0 180 137 3 15 6. Highlanders (New Zealand) 6 3 0 142 132 2 14 7. Waratahs (Australia) 5 2 0 113 158 0 8 8. Reds (Australia) 6 1 0 104 174 2 6 9. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 88 132 1 5 10. Rebels (Australia) 5 0 0 75 237 1 1 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 6 5 0 227 159 3 23 2. Jaguares (Argentina) 5 4 0 163 104 2 18 3. Sharks (South Africa) 6 4 0 176 145 2 18 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 5 1 0 109 164 1 5 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 5 5 0 207 100 2 22 2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 2 0 151 219 1 9 3. Bulls (South Africa) 5 1 0 112 158 1 5 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 5 0 0 123 236 1 1 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 6 5 0 227 159 3 23 2. Stormers (South Africa) 5 5 0 207 100 2 22 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 5 4 0 163 104 2 18 4. Sharks (South Africa) 6 4 0 176 145 2 18 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 2 0 151 219 1 9 6. Bulls (South Africa) 5 1 0 112 158 1 5 7. Southern Kings (South Africa) 5 1 0 109 164 1 5 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 5 0 0 123 236 1 1 SUNDAY, APRIL 2 FIXTURES (GMT) Waratahs (Australia) v Crusaders (New Zealand) (0605) Sydney