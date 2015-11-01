Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Glasgow Warriors 31 Ospreys 19
Benetton Treviso 3 Leinster 27
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Scarlets 6 6 0 0 133 81 1 25
2. Connacht 6 5 0 1 166 127 4 24
3. Munster 6 5 0 1 150 132 3 23
4. Leinster 6 4 0 2 133 90 3 19
5. Ulster 6 3 0 3 150 100 6 18
6. Edinburgh Rugby 6 4 0 2 99 85 1 17
7. Glasgow Warriors 6 3 0 3 142 128 5 17
8. Newport Gwent Dragons 6 2 0 4 98 132 1 9
9. Zebre 6 2 0 4 81 154 1 9
10. Cardiff Blues 6 1 0 5 166 157 4 8
11. Ospreys 6 1 0 5 93 142 2 6
12. Benetton Treviso 6 0 0 6 81 164 4 4
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Connacht v Benetton Treviso (1930) Galway
Leinster v Scarlets (1935) Dublin