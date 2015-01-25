Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group stage matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Bath Rugby 20 Glasgow Warriors 15 Pool 4
Montpellier 27 Toulouse 26 Pool 4
ASM Clermont Auvergne 18 Saracens 6 Pool 1
Munster 65 Sale Sharks 10 Pool 1
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 6 5 0 140 80 2 22
2. Saracens 6 4 0 119 95 1 17
3. Munster 6 3 0 144 114 3 15
4. Sale Sharks 6 0 0 82 196 2 2
Pool 2
1. Leinster 6 4 1 148 101 2 20
2. London Wasps 6 3 1 155 105 4 18
3. Harlequins 6 4 0 135 99 2 18
4. Castres Olympique 6 0 0 86 219 1 1
Pool 3
1. Toulon 6 5 0 181 89 2 22
2. Leicester Tigers 6 3 0 108 126 1 13
3. Ulster 6 2 0 116 146 4 12
4. Scarlets 6 2 0 90 134 0 8
Pool 4
1. Bath Rugby 6 4 0 146 108 3 19
2. Toulouse 6 4 0 126 124 1 17
3. Glasgow Warriors 6 3 0 108 84 3 15
4. Montpellier 6 1 0 90 154 2 6
Pool 5
1. Racing Metro 92 6 5 1 168 69 2 24
2. Northampton 6 4 0 178 82 3 19
3. Ospreys 6 1 1 110 121 3 9
4. Benetton Treviso 6 1 0 62 246 0 4