Rugby-ARU boss Pulver says will resign if called for at EGM
MELBOURNE, June 19 Under-fire Australian Rugby Union (ARU) boss Bill Pulver has said he will resign immediately if called to do so at an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday.
May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Glasgow Warriors 18 Edinburgh Rugby 29 Munster 50 Connacht 14 Newport Gwent Dragons 24 Cardiff Blues 26 Scarlets 40 Ospreys 17 Ulster 17 Leinster 13 Zebre 3 Benetton Rugby Treviso 19 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 22 19 0 3 602 316 10 86 2. Leinster 22 18 0 4 674 390 13 85 3. Scarlets 22 17 0 5 537 359 9 77 4. Ospreys 22 14 0 8 556 360 13 69 5. Ulster 22 14 1 7 521 371 10 68 6. Glasgow Warriors 22 11 0 11 540 464 14 58 7. Cardiff Blues 22 11 1 10 508 498 7 53 8. Connacht 22 9 0 13 413 498 8 44 9. Edinburgh Rugby 22 6 0 16 400 491 7 31 10. Benetton Rugby Treviso 22 5 0 17 316 664 3 23 11. Newport Gwent Dragons 22 4 0 18 368 569 7 23 12. Zebre 22 3 0 19 318 773 7 19
MELBOURNE, June 19 Under-fire Australian Rugby Union (ARU) boss Bill Pulver has said he will resign immediately if called to do so at an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON, June 19 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has accused opposing teams of using underhand tactics on their tour of New Zealand and demanded referees crack down ahead of Saturday's series-opening test against the All Blacks in Auckland.
DURBAN, South Africa, June 18 South Africa's first-choice flanker Oupa Mohoje will miss their final test against France in Johannesburg after suffering concussion in Saturday’s 37-15 Springbok win at King’s Park, officials said.