Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group stage matches on Sunday
RESULTS
London Welsh 12 LOU 17 Pool 4
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. London Irish 6 5 0 220 123 4 24
2. Cardiff Blues 6 5 0 249 95 4 24
3. Grenoble 6 2 0 161 160 4 12
4. Rugby Rovigo Delta 6 0 0 77 329 1 1
Pool 2
1. Exeter Chiefs 6 5 0 212 97 5 25
2. Connacht 6 4 0 186 144 4 20
3. Aviron Bayonnais 6 2 0 106 165 1 9
4. La Rochelle 6 1 0 84 182 0 4
Pool 3
1. Newport Gwent Dragons 6 5 0 240 127 5 25
2. Newcastle Falcons 6 4 0 208 149 5 21
3. Stade Francais 6 3 0 155 143 3 15
4. Bucharest Wolves 6 0 0 77 261 1 1
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby 6 5 0 146 90 2 22
2. LOU 6 4 0 149 139 2 18
3. Bordeaux-Begles 6 3 0 176 142 4 16
4. London Welsh 6 0 0 72 172 1 1
Pool 5
1. Gloucester Rugby 6 6 0 211 64 5 29
2. Oyonnax 6 4 0 123 124 0 16
3. Zebre 6 2 0 102 154 0 8
4. Brive 6 0 0 93 187 2 2