April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 match between Zebre and Connacht on Saturday
RESULTS
Zebre 25 Connacht 22
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Leinster 18 15 0 3 573 301 10 70
2. Munster 18 15 0 3 486 261 8 68
3. Ospreys 18 13 0 5 480 255 12 64
4. Ulster 18 13 0 5 450 288 9 61
5. Scarlets 18 13 0 5 395 313 6 58
6. Glasgow Warriors 18 10 0 8 440 384 11 51
7. Connacht 18 8 0 10 345 362 8 40
8. Cardiff Blues 18 8 0 10 393 409 6 38
9. Edinburgh Rugby 18 4 0 14 322 410 6 22
10. Newport Gwent Dragons 18 4 0 14 294 469 4 20
11. Benetton Rugby Treviso 18 3 0 15 257 570 3 15
12. Zebre 18 2 0 16 252 665 5 13
FRIDAY, APRIL 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Edinburgh Rugby v Connacht (1835) Edinburgh
Ulster v Cardiff Blues (1835) Belfast