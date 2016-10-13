Rugby-France must develop killer instinct - Noves
LONDON, Jan 25 France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Thursday RESULTS Harlequins 43 Stade Francais 21 Pool 5 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Benetton Rugby Treviso 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Gloucester Rugby 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Aviron Bayonnais 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. La Rochelle 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pool 2 1. Newcastle Falcons 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Ospreys 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Grenoble 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. LOU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pool 3 1. Worcester Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Newport Gwent Dragons 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Brive 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Enisei-STM 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pool 4 1. Bath Rugby 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Cardiff Blues 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Bristol Rugby 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Pau 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pool 5 1. Harlequins 1 1 0 43 21 1 5 2. Timisoara Saracens 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Edinburgh Rugby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Stade Francais 1 0 0 21 43 0 0 FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14 FIXTURES (GMT) Grenoble v LOU (1730) Grenoble Ospreys v Newcastle Falcons (1805) Swansea Newport Gwent Dragons v Brive (1830) Newport Bristol Rugby v Cardiff Blues (1845) Bristol
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
