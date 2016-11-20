UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Sale Sharks 13 Saracens 28 Leicester Tigers 25 Harlequins 6 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 8 7 0 1 227 82 5 33 2. Bath Rugby 8 7 0 1 201 103 2 30 3. Wasps 8 6 0 2 259 169 4 28 4. Leicester Tigers 8 5 0 3 207 169 3 23 5. Exeter Chiefs 8 3 1 4 198 180 7 21 6. Northampton 8 4 0 4 143 151 3 19 7. Sale Sharks 8 3 1 4 164 190 4 18 8. Harlequins 8 4 0 4 153 179 1 17 9. Gloucester Rugby 8 2 2 4 182 175 5 17 10. Newcastle Falcons 8 3 0 5 108 190 2 14 11. Worcester Warriors 8 1 2 5 137 226 2 10 12. Bristol Rugby 8 0 0 8 104 269 3 3 FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25 FIXTURES (GMT) Bristol Rugby v Leicester Tigers (1945) Bristol Northampton v Newcastle Falcons (1945) Northampton
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.