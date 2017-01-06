Jan 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Newport Gwent Dragons 26 Benetton Rugby Treviso 8
Leinster 70 Zebre 6
Scarlets 16 Ulster 13
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Munster 12 10 0 2 312 155 6 46
2. Leinster 13 10 0 3 373 225 6 46
3. Ospreys 12 9 0 3 344 176 8 44
4. Scarlets 13 9 0 4 262 216 4 40
5. Glasgow Warriors 12 7 0 5 283 239 8 36
6. Ulster 12 7 0 5 235 191 5 33
7. Cardiff Blues 12 6 0 6 256 279 3 27
8. Connacht 11 4 0 7 192 229 5 21
9. Newport Gwent Dragons 13 4 0 9 212 282 3 19
10. Edinburgh Rugby 12 4 0 8 249 280 2 18
11. Benetton Rugby Treviso 13 2 0 11 184 415 3 11
12. Zebre 11 1 0 10 155 370 5 9
SATURDAY, JANUARY 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Ospreys v Connacht (1330) Swansea
Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff Blues (1935) Glasgow