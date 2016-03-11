March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday
RESULTS
Harlequins 35 Bath Rugby 28
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Saracens 15 11 1 3 387 266 7 53
2. Exeter Chiefs 15 10 0 5 370 241 10 50
3. Leicester Tigers 15 10 0 5 321 290 5 45
4. Wasps 15 9 0 6 366 264 7 43
5. Harlequins 16 8 1 7 395 399 9 43
6. Northampton 15 8 0 7 315 246 9 41
7. Gloucester Rugby 15 8 1 6 301 272 4 38
8. Sale Sharks 14 7 2 5 289 283 6 38
9. Bath Rugby 15 5 0 10 286 302 9 29
10. Worcester Warriors 15 4 0 11 276 378 6 22
11. Newcastle Falcons 15 4 1 10 234 373 3 21
12. London Irish 15 3 0 12 225 451 1 13
SATURDAY, MARCH 12 FIXTURES (GMT)
Wasps v Leicester Tigers (1345) Coventry
Northampton v Sale Sharks (1400) Northampton
Worcester Warriors v Gloucester Rugby (1400) Worcester
Exeter Chiefs v Newcastle Falcons (1500) Exeter
London Irish v Saracens (2000) Harrison, NY