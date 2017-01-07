Jan 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Ospreys 29 Connacht 7
Glasgow Warriors 29 Cardiff Blues 15
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Ospreys 13 10 0 3 373 183 9 49
2. Munster 12 10 0 2 312 155 6 46
3. Leinster 13 10 0 3 373 225 6 46
4. Glasgow Warriors 13 8 0 5 312 254 9 41
5. Scarlets 13 9 0 4 262 216 4 40
6. Ulster 12 7 0 5 235 191 5 33
7. Cardiff Blues 13 6 0 7 271 308 3 27
8. Connacht 12 4 0 8 199 258 5 21
9. Newport Gwent Dragons 13 4 0 9 212 282 3 19
10. Edinburgh Rugby 12 4 0 8 249 280 2 18
11. Benetton Rugby Treviso 13 2 0 11 184 415 3 11
12. Zebre 11 1 0 10 155 370 5 9
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Zebre v Ospreys (1900) Parma
Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets (1935) Glasgow
Munster v Newport Gwent Dragons (1935) Cork
Ulster v Edinburgh Rugby (1935) Belfast