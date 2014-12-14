Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group stage matches on Sunday
RESULTS
London Welsh 6 Edinburgh Rugby 24 Pool 4
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. London Irish 4 3 0 143 76 2 14
2. Cardiff Blues 4 3 0 117 80 2 14
3. Grenoble 4 2 0 117 89 2 10
4. Rugby Rovigo Delta 4 0 0 59 191 1 1
Pool 2
1. Exeter Chiefs 4 3 0 134 70 4 16
2. Connacht 4 3 0 132 91 2 14
3. Aviron Bayonnais 4 1 0 89 120 1 5
4. La Rochelle 4 1 0 64 138 0 4
Pool 3
1. Newport Gwent Dragons 4 3 0 170 79 4 16
2. Newcastle Falcons 4 3 0 127 99 3 15
3. Stade Francais 4 2 0 89 101 2 10
4. Bucharest Wolves 4 0 0 55 162 1 1
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby 4 4 0 89 49 0 16
2. Bordeaux-Begles 4 2 0 130 101 3 11
3. LOU 4 2 0 111 108 2 10
4. London Welsh 4 0 0 57 129 0 0
Pool 5
1. Gloucester Rugby 4 4 0 147 41 3 19
2. Oyonnax 4 3 0 100 88 0 12
3. Zebre 4 1 0 76 121 0 4
4. Brive 4 0 0 60 133 2 2
SATURDAY, JANUARY 17 FIXTURES (GMT)
Aviron Bayonnais v La Rochelle Bayonne
Stade Francais v Bucharest Wolves Paris
Bordeaux-Begles v London Welsh Begles
LOU v Edinburgh Rugby Lyon
Zebre v Brive Parma
Cardiff Blues v Rugby Rovigo Delta (0000) Cardiff
London Irish v Grenoble (0000) Reading
Connacht v Exeter Chiefs (0000) Galway
Newcastle Falcons v Newport Gwent Dragons (0000) Newcastle
Gloucester Rugby v Oyonnax (0000) Gloucester