April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Friday RESULTS Blues (New Zealand) 16 Brumbies (Australia) 14 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 7 7 0 192 102 3 31 2. Brumbies (Australia) 8 5 0 187 99 5 25 3. Bulls (South Africa) 7 4 0 186 166 3 19 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 8 6 0 198 145 4 28 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 6 4 0 138 116 4 20 6. Crusaders (New Zealand) 7 4 0 214 141 3 19 7. Sharks (South Africa) 8 4 0 170 201 3 19 8. Waratahs (Australia) 6 4 0 144 108 2 18 9. Stormers (South Africa) 7 4 0 167 157 1 17 10. Lions (South Africa) 8 4 0 118 168 1 17 11. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 7 3 0 135 156 3 15 12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 7 2 0 134 233 1 9 13. Blues (New Zealand) 8 1 0 134 178 5 9 14. Western Force (Australia) 7 1 0 109 161 4 8 15. Reds (Australia) 7 1 0 71 166 2 6 Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 8 5 0 187 99 5 25 2. Waratahs (Australia) 6 4 0 144 108 2 18 3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 7 3 0 135 156 3 15 4. Western Force (Australia) 7 1 0 109 161 4 8 5. Reds (Australia) 7 1 0 71 166 2 6 New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 7 7 0 192 102 3 31 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 8 6 0 198 145 4 28 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 6 4 0 138 116 4 20 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 7 4 0 214 141 3 19 5. Blues (New Zealand) 8 1 0 134 178 5 9 South African Conference 1. Bulls (South Africa) 7 4 0 186 166 3 19 2. Sharks (South Africa) 8 4 0 170 201 3 19 3. Stormers (South Africa) 7 4 0 167 157 1 17 4. Lions (South Africa) 8 4 0 118 168 1 17 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 7 2 0 134 233 1 9 SATURDAY, APRIL 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Crusaders (New Zealand) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (0735) Christchurch Waratahs (Australia) v Stormers (South Africa) (0940) Sydney Western Force (Australia) v Cheetahs (South Africa) (1145) Perth Lions (South Africa) v Sharks (South Africa) (1505) Johannesburg Bulls (South Africa) v Reds (Australia) (1705) Pretoria