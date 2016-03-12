March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Highlanders (New Zealand) 34 Lions (South Africa) 15 Rebels (Australia) 25 Reds (Australia) 23 Sunwolves (Japan) 31 Cheetahs (South Africa) 32 Southern Kings (South Africa) 24 Chiefs (New Zealand) 58 Stormers (South Africa) 13 Sharks (South Africa) 18 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Brumbies (Australia) 3 3 0 115 39 1 13 2. Sharks (South Africa) 3 3 0 80 36 1 13 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 3 2 0 117 81 2 10 4. Stormers (South Africa) 3 2 0 66 37 2 10 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 3 2 0 82 64 1 9 6. Lions (South Africa) 3 2 0 77 79 1 9 7. Rebels (Australia) 3 2 0 75 87 0 8 8. Crusaders (New Zealand) 2 1 0 49 40 1 5 9. Waratahs (Australia) 2 1 0 45 42 1 5 10. Jaguares (Argentina) 2 1 0 49 52 1 5 11. Western Force (Australia) 3 1 0 55 62 1 5 12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 1 0 75 85 1 5 13. Blues (New Zealand) 3 1 0 65 82 1 5 14. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 3 1 0 49 88 1 5 15. Bulls (South Africa) 2 1 0 54 58 0 4 16. Sunwolves (Japan) 2 0 0 44 58 1 1 17. Reds (Australia) 3 0 0 39 77 1 1 18. Southern Kings (South Africa) 2 0 0 32 101 0 0 Australasian Group 1. Brumbies (Australia) 3 3 0 115 39 1 13 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 3 2 0 117 81 2 10 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 3 2 0 82 64 1 9 4. Rebels (Australia) 3 2 0 75 87 0 8 5. Crusaders (New Zealand) 2 1 0 49 40 1 5 6. Waratahs (Australia) 2 1 0 45 42 1 5 7. Western Force (Australia) 3 1 0 55 62 1 5 8. Blues (New Zealand) 3 1 0 65 82 1 5 9. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 3 1 0 49 88 1 5 10. Reds (Australia) 3 0 0 39 77 1 1 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 3 3 0 115 39 1 13 2. Rebels (Australia) 3 2 0 75 87 0 8 3. Waratahs (Australia) 2 1 0 45 42 1 5 4. Western Force (Australia) 3 1 0 55 62 1 5 5. Reds (Australia) 3 0 0 39 77 1 1 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 3 2 0 117 81 2 10 2. Highlanders (New Zealand) 3 2 0 82 64 1 9 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 2 1 0 49 40 1 5 4. Blues (New Zealand) 3 1 0 65 82 1 5 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 3 1 0 49 88 1 5 South African Group 1. Sharks (South Africa) 3 3 0 80 36 1 13 2. Stormers (South Africa) 3 2 0 66 37 2 10 3. Lions (South Africa) 3 2 0 77 79 1 9 4. Jaguares (Argentina) 2 1 0 49 52 1 5 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 1 0 75 85 1 5 6. Bulls (South Africa) 2 1 0 54 58 0 4 7. Sunwolves (Japan) 2 0 0 44 58 1 1 8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 2 0 0 32 101 0 0 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 3 2 0 66 37 2 10 2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 1 0 75 85 1 5 3. Bulls (South Africa) 2 1 0 54 58 0 4 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 2 0 0 44 58 1 1 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Sharks (South Africa) 3 3 0 80 36 1 13 2. Lions (South Africa) 3 2 0 77 79 1 9 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 2 1 0 49 52 1 5 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 2 0 0 32 101 0 0 FRIDAY, MARCH 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Western Force (Australia) (0635) Palmerston North Waratahs (Australia) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (0840) Sydney Bulls (South Africa) v Sharks (South Africa) (1700) Pretoria