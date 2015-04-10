Rugby-England hooker George targets starting role
March 24 Hooker Jamie George was pleased with his cameos from the bench during England's Six Nations campaign but is aiming for a starting role heading into the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday RESULTS Newcastle Falcons 19 Bath Rugby 29 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Northampton 18 14 1 3 526 337 9 67 2. Bath Rugby 19 13 0 6 505 340 9 61 3. Saracens 18 12 1 5 534 346 7 57 4. Leicester Tigers 18 12 1 5 361 347 5 55 5. Exeter Chiefs 18 11 0 7 545 355 10 54 6. Wasps 18 9 1 8 535 419 10 48 7. Sale Sharks 18 10 0 8 401 360 7 47 8. Harlequins 18 8 0 10 343 401 7 39 9. Gloucester Rugby 18 7 1 10 420 443 7 37 10. London Irish 18 6 0 12 346 437 9 33 11. Newcastle Falcons 19 4 1 14 370 448 8 26 12. London Welsh 18 0 0 18 176 829 1 1 SATURDAY, APRIL 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Harlequins v Gloucester Rugby (1400) London Saracens v Leicester Tigers (1415) Hendon
March 24 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Guinness PRO12 matches FRIDAY, MARCH 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Scarlets v Edinburgh Rugby (1905) Newport Gwent Dragons v Ulster (1935) SATURDAY, MARCH 25 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Munster (1400) Leinster v Cardiff Blues (1500) Glasgow Warriors v Connacht (1715) Benetton Rugby Treviso v Ospreys (1935)