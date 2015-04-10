Rugby-England hooker George targets starting role
March 24 Hooker Jamie George was pleased with his cameos from the bench during England's Six Nations campaign but is aiming for a starting role heading into the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday RESULTS Benetton Treviso 13 Ospreys 33 Glasgow Warriors 36 Cardiff Blues 17 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Glasgow Warriors 19 14 1 4 467 316 7 65 2. Ospreys 19 13 1 5 470 305 7 61 3. Ulster 18 12 1 5 438 287 8 58 4. Munster 18 12 1 5 444 295 8 58 5. Leinster 18 9 3 6 405 301 10 52 6. Connacht 18 9 1 8 354 327 5 43 7. Edinburgh Rugby 18 9 1 8 331 330 5 43 8. Scarlets 18 7 3 8 362 333 6 40 9. Newport Gwent Dragons 18 6 0 12 312 378 8 32 10. Cardiff Blues 19 6 1 12 372 493 4 30 11. Benetton Treviso 19 3 1 15 274 584 4 18 12. Zebre 18 3 0 15 225 505 2 14 SATURDAY, APRIL 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Connacht v Ulster (1340) Galway Zebre v Scarlets (1400) Parma Edinburgh Rugby v Munster (1830) Edinburgh
March 24 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Guinness PRO12 matches FRIDAY, MARCH 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Scarlets v Edinburgh Rugby (1905) Newport Gwent Dragons v Ulster (1935) SATURDAY, MARCH 25 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Munster (1400) Leinster v Cardiff Blues (1500) Glasgow Warriors v Connacht (1715) Benetton Rugby Treviso v Ospreys (1935)