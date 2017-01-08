Rugby-London Welsh kicked out of Championship after cash crisis
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
Jan 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Wasps 22 Leicester Tigers 16 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 13 11 0 2 415 277 7 51 2. Saracens 13 10 1 2 312 147 6 48 3. Exeter Chiefs 13 7 2 4 337 239 9 41 4. Bath Rugby 13 8 0 5 294 216 6 38 5. Leicester Tigers 13 7 0 6 285 265 5 33 6. Northampton 13 7 0 6 239 235 5 33 7. Harlequins 13 7 0 6 280 311 4 32 8. Gloucester Rugby 13 4 2 7 319 277 10 30 9. Newcastle Falcons 13 6 0 7 228 315 5 29 10. Sale Sharks 13 3 1 9 245 322 6 20 11. Worcester Warriors 13 2 2 9 234 409 2 14 12. Bristol Rugby 13 2 0 11 216 391 5 13 FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10 FIXTURES (GMT) Bristol Rugby v Harlequins (1945) Bristol Bath Rugby v Northampton (1945) Bath Sale Sharks v Newcastle Falcons (2015) Salford
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.
LONDON, Jan 23 England's new vision coach believes modern rugby players spend so much time looking at smartphones they are less skillful and not as aware of what is happening on the pitch around them.