Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Watson dies
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
Dec 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Thursday RESULTS Gloucester Rugby 27 Worcester Warriors 13 Pool 4 Montpellier 23 Cardiff Blues 22 Pool 3 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Connacht 3 3 0 77 41 1 13 2. Brive 3 1 0 37 40 2 6 3. Newcastle Falcons 3 1 0 74 45 2 6 4. Enisei-STM 3 1 0 31 93 0 4 Pool 2 1. Newport Gwent Dragons 3 2 0 81 44 2 10 2. Sale Sharks 3 2 0 58 60 1 9 3. Castres Olympique 2 1 0 42 46 2 6 4. Pau 2 0 0 20 51 0 0 Pool 3 1. Harlequins 3 3 0 123 48 3 15 2. Cardiff Blues 4 2 0 129 91 3 11 3. Montpellier 4 2 0 132 100 2 10 4. Calvisano 3 0 0 19 164 0 0 Pool 4 1. Gloucester Rugby 4 4 0 117 65 1 17 2. La Rochelle 3 1 0 50 71 1 5 3. Zebre 3 1 0 56 58 0 4 4. Worcester Warriors 4 1 0 62 91 0 4 Pool 5 1. London Irish 3 2 0 106 43 3 11 2. Grenoble 3 2 0 77 68 1 9 3. Edinburgh Rugby 3 2 0 61 54 0 8 4. SU Agen 3 0 0 36 115 0 0 FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Grenoble v SU Agen (1830) Grenoble Edinburgh Rugby v London Irish (1930) Edinburgh
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.