Rugby-Uruguay's Freitas set to be pioneer in growth on game in South America
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
Sept 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Benetton Rugby Treviso 11 Ulster 22 Connacht 11 Ospreys 32 Glasgow Warriors 33 Leinster 25 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Ospreys 2 2 0 0 91 16 2 10 2. Glasgow Warriors 2 2 0 0 74 30 2 10 3. Ulster 2 2 0 0 51 19 1 9 4. Cardiff Blues 2 2 0 0 58 39 1 9 5. Munster 2 1 0 1 46 37 1 5 6. Leinster 2 1 0 1 45 41 0 4 7. Edinburgh Rugby 2 1 0 1 36 43 0 4 8. Newport Gwent Dragons 2 1 0 1 19 35 0 4 9. Zebre 2 0 0 2 11 70 1 1 10. Scarlets 2 0 0 2 22 43 0 0 11. Benetton Treviso 2 0 0 2 19 42 0 0 12. Connacht 2 0 0 2 16 73 0 0 FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 FIXTURES (GMT) Cardiff Blues v Glasgow Warriors (1800) Cardiff Ulster v Scarlets (1805) Belfast Edinburgh Rugby v Leinster (1835) Edinburgh
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.