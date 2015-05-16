Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Saturday RESULTS Hurricanes (New Zealand) 22 Chiefs (New Zealand) 18 Waratahs (Australia) 33 Sharks (South Africa) 18 Lions (South Africa) 20 Brumbies (Australia) 30 Cheetahs (South Africa) 24 Highlanders (New Zealand) 45 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 12 11 0 334 215 8 52 2. Brumbies (Australia) 13 7 0 290 188 10 38 3. Bulls (South Africa) 12 7 0 312 269 7 35 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 12 8 0 292 219 7 39 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 12 8 0 327 258 7 39 6. Waratahs (Australia) 12 8 0 266 226 4 36 7. Stormers (South Africa) 12 8 0 269 243 2 34 8. Lions (South Africa) 13 7 0 256 306 3 31 9. Crusaders (New Zealand) 12 6 0 353 253 7 31 10. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 12 6 0 251 265 6 30 11. Sharks (South Africa) 13 4 0 258 354 5 21 12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 12 4 0 253 362 4 20 13. Blues (New Zealand) 13 3 0 259 321 8 20 14. Reds (Australia) 12 3 0 193 348 4 16 15. Western Force (Australia) 12 2 0 199 285 7 15 Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 13 7 0 290 188 10 38 2. Waratahs (Australia) 12 8 0 266 226 4 36 3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 12 6 0 251 265 6 30 4. Reds (Australia) 12 3 0 193 348 4 16 5. Western Force (Australia) 12 2 0 199 285 7 15 New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 12 11 0 334 215 8 52 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 12 8 0 292 219 7 39 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 12 8 0 327 258 7 39 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 12 6 0 353 253 7 31 5. Blues (New Zealand) 13 3 0 259 321 8 20 South African Conference 1. Bulls (South Africa) 12 7 0 312 269 7 35 2. Stormers (South Africa) 12 8 0 269 243 2 34 3. Lions (South Africa) 13 7 0 256 306 3 31 4. Sharks (South Africa) 13 4 0 258 354 5 21 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 12 4 0 253 362 4 20 FRIDAY, MAY 22 FIXTURES (GMT) Chiefs (New Zealand) v Bulls (South Africa) (0735) Rotorua Reds (Australia) v Sharks (South Africa) (0940) Brisbane
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.