May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Saturday RESULTS Hurricanes (New Zealand) 22 Chiefs (New Zealand) 18 Waratahs (Australia) 33 Sharks (South Africa) 18 Lions (South Africa) 20 Brumbies (Australia) 30 Cheetahs (South Africa) 24 Highlanders (New Zealand) 45 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 12 11 0 334 215 8 52 2. Brumbies (Australia) 13 7 0 290 188 10 38 3. Bulls (South Africa) 12 7 0 312 269 7 35 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 12 8 0 292 219 7 39 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 12 8 0 327 258 7 39 6. Waratahs (Australia) 12 8 0 266 226 4 36 7. Stormers (South Africa) 12 8 0 269 243 2 34 8. Lions (South Africa) 13 7 0 256 306 3 31 9. Crusaders (New Zealand) 12 6 0 353 253 7 31 10. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 12 6 0 251 265 6 30 11. Sharks (South Africa) 13 4 0 258 354 5 21 12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 12 4 0 253 362 4 20 13. Blues (New Zealand) 13 3 0 259 321 8 20 14. Reds (Australia) 12 3 0 193 348 4 16 15. Western Force (Australia) 12 2 0 199 285 7 15 Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 13 7 0 290 188 10 38 2. Waratahs (Australia) 12 8 0 266 226 4 36 3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 12 6 0 251 265 6 30 4. Reds (Australia) 12 3 0 193 348 4 16 5. Western Force (Australia) 12 2 0 199 285 7 15 New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 12 11 0 334 215 8 52 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 12 8 0 292 219 7 39 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 12 8 0 327 258 7 39 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 12 6 0 353 253 7 31 5. Blues (New Zealand) 13 3 0 259 321 8 20 South African Conference 1. Bulls (South Africa) 12 7 0 312 269 7 35 2. Stormers (South Africa) 12 8 0 269 243 2 34 3. Lions (South Africa) 13 7 0 256 306 3 31 4. Sharks (South Africa) 13 4 0 258 354 5 21 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 12 4 0 253 362 4 20 FRIDAY, MAY 22 FIXTURES (GMT) Chiefs (New Zealand) v Bulls (South Africa) (0735) Rotorua Reds (Australia) v Sharks (South Africa) (0940) Brisbane