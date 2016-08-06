Rugby-England's Marler available for France clash after leg fracture
LONDON, Jan 30 England prop Joe Marler will be available for the Six Nations opener against France on Saturday after making a speedy recovery from a fractured leg.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Super Rugby Final match between Hurricanes and Lions on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand Final Hurricanes (New Zealand) 20 Lions (South Africa) 3
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Ireland (1425) England v France (1650) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Italy v Wales (1400)
WELLINGTON, Jan 30 The Auckland Blues will play their Super Rugby clash against the Queensland Reds in Apia on June 2, five days before Tana Umaga's side face the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.