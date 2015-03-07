March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Blues (New Zealand) 10 Lions (South Africa) 13
Reds (Australia) 5 Waratahs (Australia) 23
Cheetahs (South Africa) 20 Bulls (South Africa) 39
Stormers (South Africa) 29 Sharks (South Africa) 13
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Stormers (South Africa) 4 4 0 107 65 0 16
2. Brumbies (Australia) 4 3 0 111 52 3 15
3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 3 0 99 71 2 14
4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 3 3 0 81 34 1 13
5. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 0 112 101 2 10
6. Waratahs (Australia) 3 2 0 74 58 1 9
7. Highlanders (New Zealand) 3 2 0 60 56 1 9
8. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 2 0 80 92 1 9
9. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 3 1 0 63 68 2 6
10. Sharks (South Africa) 4 1 0 106 119 2 6
11. Lions (South Africa) 4 1 0 52 83 1 5
12. Western Force (Australia) 4 1 0 59 100 1 5
13. Reds (Australia) 4 1 0 39 96 1 5
14. Crusaders (New Zealand) 3 1 0 52 80 0 4
15. Blues (New Zealand) 4 0 0 68 88 3 3
Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 4 3 0 111 52 3 15
2. Waratahs (Australia) 3 2 0 74 58 1 9
3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 3 1 0 63 68 2 6
4. Western Force (Australia) 4 1 0 59 100 1 5
5. Reds (Australia) 4 1 0 39 96 1 5
New Zealand Conference
1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 3 0 99 71 2 14
2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 3 3 0 81 34 1 13
3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 3 2 0 60 56 1 9
4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 3 1 0 52 80 0 4
5. Blues (New Zealand) 4 0 0 68 88 3 3
South African Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 4 4 0 107 65 0 16
2. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 0 112 101 2 10
3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 2 0 80 92 1 9
4. Sharks (South Africa) 4 1 0 106 119 2 6
5. Lions (South Africa) 4 1 0 52 83 1 5
FRIDAY, MARCH 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Blues (New Zealand) (0635) Palmerston North
Western Force (Australia) v Melbourne Rebels (Australia) (1100) Perth