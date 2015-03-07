March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Saturday RESULTS Blues (New Zealand) 10 Lions (South Africa) 13 Reds (Australia) 5 Waratahs (Australia) 23 Cheetahs (South Africa) 20 Bulls (South Africa) 39 Stormers (South Africa) 29 Sharks (South Africa) 13 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Stormers (South Africa) 4 4 0 107 65 0 16 2. Brumbies (Australia) 4 3 0 111 52 3 15 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 3 0 99 71 2 14 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 3 3 0 81 34 1 13 5. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 0 112 101 2 10 6. Waratahs (Australia) 3 2 0 74 58 1 9 7. Highlanders (New Zealand) 3 2 0 60 56 1 9 8. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 2 0 80 92 1 9 9. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 3 1 0 63 68 2 6 10. Sharks (South Africa) 4 1 0 106 119 2 6 11. Lions (South Africa) 4 1 0 52 83 1 5 12. Western Force (Australia) 4 1 0 59 100 1 5 13. Reds (Australia) 4 1 0 39 96 1 5 14. Crusaders (New Zealand) 3 1 0 52 80 0 4 15. Blues (New Zealand) 4 0 0 68 88 3 3 Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 4 3 0 111 52 3 15 2. Waratahs (Australia) 3 2 0 74 58 1 9 3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 3 1 0 63 68 2 6 4. Western Force (Australia) 4 1 0 59 100 1 5 5. Reds (Australia) 4 1 0 39 96 1 5 New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 3 0 99 71 2 14 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 3 3 0 81 34 1 13 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 3 2 0 60 56 1 9 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 3 1 0 52 80 0 4 5. Blues (New Zealand) 4 0 0 68 88 3 3 South African Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 4 4 0 107 65 0 16 2. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 0 112 101 2 10 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 2 0 80 92 1 9 4. Sharks (South Africa) 4 1 0 106 119 2 6 5. Lions (South Africa) 4 1 0 52 83 1 5 FRIDAY, MARCH 13 FIXTURES (GMT) Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Blues (New Zealand) (0635) Palmerston North Western Force (Australia) v Melbourne Rebels (Australia) (1100) Perth