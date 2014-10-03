Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday
RESULTS
Bath Rugby 21 Saracens 11
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Bath Rugby 5 4 0 1 172 88 3 19
2. Saracens 5 4 0 1 160 100 2 18
3. Northampton 4 3 0 1 135 60 4 16
4. Exeter Chiefs 4 3 0 1 133 59 2 14
5. London Wasps 4 2 0 2 106 94 3 11
6. London Irish 4 2 0 2 89 93 3 11
7. Gloucester Rugby 4 2 0 2 108 115 2 10
8. Leicester Tigers 4 2 0 2 79 104 2 10
9. Harlequins 4 2 0 2 59 113 0 8
10. Sale Sharks 4 1 0 3 112 111 3 7
11. Newcastle Falcons 4 0 0 4 63 126 1 1
12. London Welsh 4 0 0 4 44 197 1 1
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4 FIXTURES (GMT)
Harlequins v London Welsh (1400) London
London Irish v Northampton (1400) Reading
Gloucester Rugby v Leicester Tigers (1415) Gloucester