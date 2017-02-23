Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Thursday
RESULTS
Rebels (Australia) 18 Blues (New Zealand) 56
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 56 18 1 5
2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Highlanders (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Crusaders (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Chiefs (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1. Western Force (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Waratahs (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Reds (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Brumbies (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5. Rebels (Australia) 1 0 0 18 56 0 0
Australasian Group
1. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 56 18 1 5
2. Western Force (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Waratahs (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Reds (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Brumbies (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Highlanders (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Crusaders (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Chiefs (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
10. Rebels (Australia) 1 0 0 18 56 0 0
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1. Southern Kings (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Sharks (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Lions (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Jaguares (Argentina) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1. Sunwolves (Japan) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Stormers (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Cheetahs (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Bulls (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South African Group
1. Sunwolves (Japan) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Stormers (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Southern Kings (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Sharks (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Lions (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Jaguares (Argentina) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Cheetahs (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Bulls (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24 FIXTURES (GMT)
Reds (Australia) v Sharks (South Africa) (0900) Brisbane
Highlanders (New Zealand) v Chiefs (New Zealand) (1935) Dunedin