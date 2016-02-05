Rugby-Wallabies winger Mitchell announces retirement
MELBOURNE, April 18 Australia winger Drew Mitchell has announced his retirement from rugby after 71 tests for the Wallabies.
Feb 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday RESULTS Bath Rugby 11 Gloucester Rugby 15 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 10 9 0 1 274 123 5 41 2. Exeter Chiefs 10 8 0 2 267 141 7 39 3. Leicester Tigers 10 8 0 2 207 182 1 33 4. Harlequins 10 6 1 3 273 226 6 32 5. Gloucester Rugby 11 5 1 5 216 225 3 25 6. Wasps 10 5 0 5 217 192 4 24 7. Northampton 10 4 0 6 170 157 6 22 8. Sale Sharks 9 4 1 4 168 173 4 22 9. Bath Rugby 10 3 0 7 182 186 6 18 10. Worcester Warriors 10 2 0 8 185 267 4 12 11. Newcastle Falcons 10 2 1 7 154 278 1 11 12. London Irish 10 2 0 8 146 309 0 8 SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Wasps v Newcastle Falcons (1400) Coventry Harlequins v Northampton (1400) London Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks (1500) Leicester
April 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the European Rugby Champions Cup Semifinal matches SATURDAY, APRIL 22 FIXTURES (GMT) Munster v Saracens (1415) SUNDAY, APRIL 23 FIXTURES (GMT) ASM Clermont Auvergne v Leinster (1400)