Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Benetton Treviso 13 Scarlets 17 Cardiff Blues 29 Zebre 5 Connacht 20 Ospreys 24 Edinburgh Rugby 23 Leinster 36 Glasgow Warriors 32 Ulster 10 Munster 50 Newport Gwent Dragons 27 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Glasgow Warriors 22 16 1 5 540 360 9 75 2. Munster 22 15 2 5 581 367 11 75 3. Ospreys 22 16 1 5 546 358 8 74 4. Ulster 22 14 2 6 524 372 9 69 5. Leinster 22 11 3 8 483 375 12 62 6. Scarlets 22 11 3 8 452 388 7 57 7. Connacht 22 10 1 11 447 419 8 50 8. Edinburgh Rugby 22 10 1 11 399 419 6 48 9. Newport Gwent Dragons 22 8 0 14 393 484 10 42 10. Cardiff Blues 22 7 1 14 430 545 5 35 11. Benetton Treviso 22 3 1 18 306 641 5 19 12. Zebre 22 3 0 19 266 639 3 15
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.