Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Bath Rugby 50 Gloucester Rugby 30 Exeter Chiefs 44 Sale Sharks 16 Leicester Tigers 22 Northampton 14 London Irish 40 Wasps 40 London Welsh 17 Saracens 68 Newcastle Falcons 37 Harlequins 21 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Northampton 22 16 1 5 621 400 10 76 2. Bath Rugby 22 16 0 6 625 414 11 75 3. Leicester Tigers 22 15 1 6 453 421 6 68 4. Saracens 22 14 1 7 664 418 10 68 5. Exeter Chiefs 22 14 0 8 663 437 12 68 6. Wasps 22 11 2 9 672 527 13 61 7. Sale Sharks 22 11 0 11 497 482 10 54 8. Harlequins 22 10 0 12 444 514 9 49 9. Gloucester Rugby 22 9 1 12 553 575 10 48 10. London Irish 22 7 1 14 442 578 10 40 11. Newcastle Falcons 22 5 1 16 475 545 12 34 12. London Welsh 22 0 0 22 223 1021 1 1
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.