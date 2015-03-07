March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Ospreys 26 Munster 12
Scarlets 23 Leinster 13
Benetton Treviso 8 Edinburgh Rugby 29
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Glasgow Warriors 17 13 0 4 397 265 5 57
2. Munster 17 11 1 5 402 275 7 53
3. Ulster 16 11 1 4 380 244 6 52
4. Ospreys 17 11 1 5 384 270 5 51
5. Leinster 17 9 2 6 371 267 9 49
6. Connacht 17 9 1 7 334 285 5 43
7. Scarlets 17 7 3 7 347 307 6 40
8. Edinburgh Rugby 17 8 1 8 305 315 5 39
9. Cardiff Blues 17 6 1 10 338 421 4 30
10. Newport Gwent Dragons 16 4 0 12 254 339 7 23
11. Benetton Treviso 17 3 1 13 244 519 4 18
12. Zebre 17 3 0 14 203 452 2 14
SUNDAY, MARCH 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Newport Gwent Dragons v Ulster (1600) Newport